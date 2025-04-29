Three-day "truce" announced by Putin is "clearly not enough" - Italian Prime Minister

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that we cannot dwell on Putin's promise to cease fire for three days while Russia celebrates May 9. The world needs a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. She stated this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

According to her, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness for an unconditional ceasefire, demonstrating that Ukraine also strives for peace.

Now Russia has to prove the same. Because the three-day truce announced by Putin on the anniversary of the victory in World War II is "clearly not enough".

Peace must be just and lasting. Which means, first of all, reliable security guarantees. Italy has long made its proposal: a solution inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is needed, even outside the NATO Treaty. – said the head of the Italian government.

She also noted that the dialogue between American leader Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 26 in the Vatican is "the last gift of Pope Francis."

