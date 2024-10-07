Threat of enemy drone attacks remains for three regions - Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of the threat of enemy drone attacks in Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions, UNN reports.

"Kyiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions are under threat of enemy UAV attacks," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

At the same time, the threat against the enemy's MiG-31K has been canceled.

