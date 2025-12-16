$42.250.05
Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy near 2026 Winter Olympics venues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Thousands of 210-million-year-old prosauropod footprints, some up to 40 cm in diameter, have been discovered in an Italian national park. The find is located near the venues for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy near 2026 Winter Olympics venues
Photo: Elio Della Ferrera, Arch. PaleoStelvio

In the Stelvio National Park in northern Italy, archaeologists and paleontologists are studying a unique find – a huge "field" of ancient reptile footprints preserved on the vertical slopes of the mountains. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was made by amateur photographer Elio Della Ferrera back in September last year. He noticed strange patterns stretching for hundreds of meters along the cliffs in the Fraele Valley, near the border with Switzerland. As it turned out later, these are thousands of dinosaur tracks, some of which reach 40 cm in diameter.

Who left these traces?

Scientists identified the "authors" of the footprints as prosauropods. These were herbivorous giants that had the following characteristics:

  • Length: up to 10 meters.
    • Appearance: long neck, small head, and sharp claws.
      • Locomotion: mostly on two legs, but findings suggest that they could also lean on their forelimbs when stopping.

        This place was literally filled with dinosaurs; it's a grand scientific treasure 

        — notes Milanese paleontologist Cristiano Dal Sasso.

        Evidence of complex behavior

        Paleontologists are impressed not only by the quantity but also by the state of preservation of the finds: fingers and claws are clearly visible on many footprints. Studies have shown that dinosaurs moved in coordinated herds. Scientists even noticed traces of a "defensive strategy" – groups of animals gathered in a circle, probably to protect themselves from predators.

        Photo: Elio Della Ferrera, Arch. PaleoStelvio
        Photo: Elio Della Ferrera, Arch. PaleoStelvio

        During the Triassic period (250–201 million years ago), this area was a flat plain. As a result of tectonic processes and the formation of the Alps, the former valley turned into steep vertical walls, preserving history in stone.

        Symbolism and future research

        Since the area is difficult to access and has no hiking trails, the Italian Ministry of Culture plans to use drones and remote sensing technologies for further study of the area.

        Interestingly, the find is located near the venues of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The ministry called this a "symbolic passing of the baton" between ancient nature and modern sports.

        The discoverer himself, Elio Della Ferrera, hopes that this find will make people think about how little we still know about our planet and our own home.

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Animals
        Technology
        Switzerland