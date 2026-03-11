Those returned from deportation and temporarily occupied territories can receive UAH 50,000 - Ministry of Social Policy clarified conditions

Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine Tetiana Kyriienko stated that the one-time assistance of 50,000 hryvnias for children and youth who have returned after deportation or forced displacement should not be a one-off solution, but rather a component of a comprehensive support program. She announced this during a meeting of the expert council under the Representative of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the Rights of Citizens Affected by the Russian Armed Aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to her, state support should form a "holistic route" for a person after returning, which includes not only financial assistance, but also conditions for adaptation, document restoration, access to education, and social services. Kyriienko emphasized that it is critically important to create a support system that will prevent children or youth from re-entering temporarily occupied territories.

During the meeting, participants also discussed the state of organization of the 2026 admission campaign for applicants from temporarily occupied territories, including issues of access to education, admission procedures, and the need for informational support. Separately, the mechanism for providing one-time assistance of 50,000 hryvnias to young people aged 18–23 who have returned from deportation, forced displacement, or from the temporarily occupied territories was discussed.

Kyriienko clarified that since October 2025, the support program has been expanded to include young people aged 18–23. At the same time, according to her, it is the support that should provide real conditions for continuing education and further integration into a safe environment.

Since October 2025, the support program has also been extended to young people aged 18–23. At the same time, support should be provided to ensure conditions for continuing education and prevent the child from returning to the occupied territory. - she noted.

The Ministry of Social Policy emphasized that the discussions at the expert council concerned not only individual support tools, but also the coordination of approaches between state institutions and specialized professionals working with citizens affected by the war. Following the meeting, participants outlined the need for further coordination of actions so that programs for returned children and youth work as a system, and not as a set of disparate solutions.

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has completed the development of a new strategy for IDPs. The document covers the path from evacuation to integration and the return of Ukrainians from abroad. An IT resource with a list of housing and reintegration steps will be created for IDPs.