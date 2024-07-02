This year the gross grain harvest will be at the level of about 60 million tons - expert

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 73104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101969 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179277 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138343 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365829 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181027 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149254 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197719 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 73104 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 81706 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82481 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7584 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10602 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14931 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36133 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37832 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

This year the gross grain harvest will be at the level of about 60 million tons - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91025 views

This year, the gross grain harvest in Ukraine will amount to about 60 million tons. Because of the war, farmers had fewer material resources, so the harvest will not be greatly increased.

This year the gross grain harvest will be at the level of about 60 million tons - expert

This year's grain harvest will be about 60 million tons. This will not be enough to increase exports. This opinion was expressed by the president of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation, Leonid Kozachenko, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Somewhere around 60 million tons will be the gross harvest and, in order to increase exports, it will not be enough. Therefore... even with what we have, these are very high indicators. Under the conditions we are in, no other country in the world could achieve such results

- Kozachenko noted.

According to him, this year, because of the war, farmers had fewer material resources, in particular fertilizers, so the harvest will not be able to increase significantly, and thus increase exports of grains and oilseeds.

"Although there was enough moisture this year and it contributed to the fact that the vegetation was quite active grain crops and oilseeds, but mineral fertilizers were applied less and the actual quality of seeds was not the same as before the war. Because farmers do not have enough material resources to buy everything they need," Kozachenko explained.

Supplement

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukraine exported more than 49.7 million tons of grains and legumes in the 2023-2024 marketing year, up 3% from the previous period, with wheat exports up 10%, while corn exports declined by 275,000 tons.

Recall

Some experts interviewed by UNN attribute the increase in grain export figures, among other things, to the intensified fight against gray exports. In particular, earlier it became known that the Bureau of Economic Security is investigating several criminal proceedings related to gray export of grain. According to law enforcers, the most common scheme of such tax evasion for tens of millions of hryvnias is the purchase of grain, which has no documents of origin for cash and its further export abroad with the help of details of "risky" or front companies.

One striking example of gray exports is the criminal cases that concern gray exports from the Olympex grain terminal in 2021-2023, when it was actively managed by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko.

In particular, in January 2021, law enforcers were interested in a number of companies involved in grain export and related to the agroholding GNT Group of Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. LLC "Ferko", LLC "Metalsukrane Corp LTD", LLC "Grain Reloading Complex "Inzernoexport" and enterprise "Vtormetexport", belonging to GNT Group, actively used the requisites" risky" companies for export operations. In the course of the investigation, the territorial department of the BEB in the Odessa region identified at least three such "risky" enterprises: AUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALISENTA TRADE LLC, and SOLTEK PRODUCT LLC. In addition, the investigation found that the exported grain was stored, among other things, in the warehouses of Olympex Coupe International LLC - which is also controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

Based on the results of the investigation, law enforcers found that none of the mentioned "risky" enterprises had no proof of purchase of grains that were planned to be exported - more than 2 thousand tons of corn, barley, wheat (this is only what was found by law enforcers during the searches). In addition, all these enterprises violated the requirements of financial and tax reporting, demonstrated zero profitability, and understated profit tax.

According to law enforcers' calculations, Groza and Naumenko's companies caused almost UAH 37.5m damage to the state within the framework of this criminal case alone. At the same time, the exporter of "gray" grain was Agiros LLC, which belongs to a well-known smuggler Vadim Alperin, against whom the SNBO imposed sanctions in 2021 and who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And shipped these grains, according to media reports, another company controlled by Groza and Naumenko, "Attollo Granum." 

This criminal proceeding is currently still under investigation.

Another criminal proceedinginvolving Groza and Naumenko's company, Olympex Coupe International LLC, is being investigated by the territorial department of the Kyiv City BEB. It was opened a year later, in 2022, but also concerns "gray" grain exports.

The case is being investigated under articles on tax evasion, forgery of documents for state registers, legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and illegal handling of weapons or ammunition.

The scheme used by Groza and Naumenko's company is identical to the one used earlier, only the names of the fictitious companies differ, and not all of them. In particular, it includes AUTSTAFF 19 LLC mentioned in another criminal proceeding. 

In addition to this company, they also used the "risky" companies EXPRESS ALL and AGROTRANS-GROUP. With their help, according to the investigation, at least 40,000 tons of grain and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.  

In addition, BEB detectives believe that criminal activity related to tax evasion through gray exports of grain at the Olympex terminal continues.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Agronomy news
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40