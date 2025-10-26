This time - not Russians: lightning caused massive power outages in Kryvyi Rih

On Sunday, October 26, power outages occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to a lightning strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "SVOYI. Kryvyi Rih".

Details

According to local media and Telegram channels, lightning caused a power outage in part of the city. In particular, it refers to the Inhulets district.

A corresponding video also appeared online.

Additionally

Inhulets has been part of Kryvyi Rih since 2002: before that, from 1956 to 2002, it was a separate city. The founding date of Inhulets is considered to be 1922: the area of the settlement is 10.5 km². The population is approximately 62,000 people.

Recall

UNN reported that on October 26, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with a guided aerial bomb. An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris, and one person was injured.