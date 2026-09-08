"This is real security": Zelenskyy explained why Europe must participate in negotiations with the Russian Federation

European countries must be represented at the negotiating table on ending the war, as this concerns not only Ukraine’s security but the security of all of Europe. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists on September 8, UNN reports.

Europe is very important at the negotiating table, and we understand that Europe is very fundamental for us. They are not only assistance, although assistance comes first during the war, but it is not only wallets, it is not only weapons, it is real security – Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, European states are already maintaining contacts with the Russian side at the diplomatic level, so it is not only the United States that has the relevant channels of communication with moscow.

The President emphasized that Europe’s participation in the negotiations is important because European countries are interested in their own security. This concerns, in particular, not only Ukraine’s security but that of the entire European continent.

It is clear that they must be at the table in negotiations of any format – Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State separately emphasized the importance of the European Union for Ukraine after the war ends. According to him, Ukraine sees its future as part of the EU, and the further process of its accession to the Union will depend to a significant extent on its European partners.

Ukraine will subsequently become part of the European Union. A great deal here depends on Europe – the Ukrainian leader stated.

Zelenskyy also noted that after the war ends, Ukraine will need security guarantees from both European states and the United States, as well as partners’ support in rebuilding and developing the state.

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The President separately emphasized that Europe has already become part of the negotiating process. According to him, European representatives were present during the latest negotiations in Kyiv together with the American delegation.

Therefore, Europe is already part of the negotiations. Therefore, Europe was present during our negotiations, the latest negotiations in Kyiv together with the American delegation. Therefore, Europe will also be included in all future negotiation formats – Zelenskyy concluded.

We remind you

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy named possible locations for a trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the United States, and russia.