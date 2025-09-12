"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian drones

Poland reacted to statements by US President Donald Trump that the Russian drone attack on Poland could have been a "mistake". This is reported by UNN with reference to wiadomosci.onet.pl.

Details

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on his social media page "X" that the drone attack on Poland was not a mistake.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Karl Pifer ironically asked: "Is that 19 mistakes?".

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wrote that it was not a mistake.

Recall

US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

UNN also reported that NATO is developing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.