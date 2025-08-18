$41.340.11
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
"This is impossible": Zelenskyy rejected territorial concessions to Russia before meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not cede its territories to Russia, as it is impossible. This statement was made ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This is impossible": Zelenskyy rejected territorial concessions to Russia before meeting with Trump

Ukraine will not cede its territories to the Russian Federation, because it is impossible. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader said that Russia would not get Ukrainian territory.

Ahead of Trump meeting, Zelenskyy says it would be 'impossible to give up territory' to Russia

 - the message says.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously reacted to statements about the need to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war. He stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he does not need advice on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, which he calls "Joe Biden's war."

In addition, UNN reported that British diplomats are "training" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.

Yevhen Ustimenko

