"This is a signal to everyone bordering Russia": Zelensky explained Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's address on Telegram on June 29.

Details

As the head of state noted, Ukraine's decision to withdraw from this convention is a signal to all countries bordering Russia. He added that anti-personnel mines are a tool that very often has no alternative for defense.

Russia has never been a party to this convention and uses anti-personnel mines extremely cynically. And not only now, in the war against Ukraine. This is the signature style of Russian murderers – to destroy life by all methods they have — Zelenskyy stated.

He added that these means include:

chemical weapons;

ballistic missiles and medium-range missiles;

various types of mines, including anti-personnel mines.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. The text of the relevant decree is published on the website of the head of state: control over the implementation of the decision is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued an explanation regarding the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention. They stated that this document restricts Ukraine's right to self-defense in conditions when Russia, which has not signed the convention, actively uses anti-personnel mines as part of its aggression against Ukraine.