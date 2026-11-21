The lawyer for SBU Major General Serhii Duka, Yurii Sukhov, urged people not to use information about a threat to the general’s life from Russian intelligence services to discredit him. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

The lawyer responded to the circulation of the SBU’s reply to an attorney’s inquiry. In the document, the Security Service reported the existence of a real threat to Serhii Duka’s life and health linked to the activities of Russian intelligence services.

In particular, the response states that the threat is linked to Duka’s personal participation in combat operations and his leadership of structural units of the SBU’s Central Directorate, whose servicemen carry out tasks to repel Russian aggression.

According to the SBU, Russia has created a network in Ukraine that, among other things, collected information about the places of residence, travel routes, and temporary locations of Serhii Duka and his family members, with the aim of subsequently using it to prepare terrorist attacks.

The agency noted that these circumstances provide grounds to assert that the actions of the Russian intelligence services are directed against Duka and that there is a high probability that their goal is to cause harm to his life and health.

Commenting on the circulation of this document, Yurii Sukhov said that it was being used to discredit the general.

Now that this document has been circulated and they are trying to use it to discredit a closed court hearing. I advise you to pay attention to what SBU General Serhii Duka actually did when he is being guarded by the Alfa special unit. I do not think that those who are trying to discredit Duka will ever receive protection under circumstances such as those he faced - the lawyer said.

He also addressed those who may use this topic for information campaigns.

And some people, in their pursuit of "sensational material" and a blanket anti-crisis campaign in the interests of rear-area figures, are undoubtedly helping enemy intelligence services. THINK - the lawyer added.

To remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the figures involved in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed on Serhii Duka a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center.