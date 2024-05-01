They want to limit the filming of the territory of Ukraine: Defense Ministry to cooperate with one of the largest satellite companies

The Ministry of Defense will cooperate with one of the largest satellite companies to limit the filming of the territory of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense met with the management of the satellite company. We are not disclosing the name for security reasons.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss restrictions on satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory under martial law.

Every day satellite companies take pictures of the territory of Ukraine. These images can be used by the enemy. That is why we are grateful to our partners for their willingness to sign a memorandum with us and jointly implement a mechanism to restrict the filming of our territory. This cooperation should serve as an example for other satellite companies. In times of war, we must minimize the risks of enemy use of Ukraine's images - emphasized Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense also plans to extend the contract with a satellite company to order up-to-date images of Ukraine's territory for defense and security purposes.

