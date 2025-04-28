They traded in fictitious diagnoses: a criminal scheme involving the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice was exposed in Bukovyna

In Bukovyna, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal scheme of registration and issuance of documents with false diagnoses for conscripts who wanted to avoid mobilization, with the participation of the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the head of the military medical commission at the city TCC and SP, as well as his accomplice, were notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects developed a scheme for processing and issuing documents with fictitious diagnoses for conscripts who wanted to avoid mobilization. For money, they offered a variety of services, including the possibility of recognizing men as temporarily unfit for military service and complete exclusion from military registration. The price ranged from 5 to 10 thousand US dollars.

During the receipt of part of the agreed amount of funds in the amount of 1,700 US dollars for a ready-made package of documents, the intermediary and the head of the military medical commission were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. All persons involved in the illegal transaction are being identified.

At the same time, several facts of the receipt of a bribe by the defendants were documented. During searches at work and at the home of the head of the military medical commission, a number of medical documents and other evidence of illegal activity were found and seized.

The suspects were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

