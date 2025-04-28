They traded in fictitious diagnoses: a criminal scheme involving the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice was exposed in Bukovyna

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3392 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 10019 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7374 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10374 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15913 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16180 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11733 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17132 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64448 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57289 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
23%
758 mm
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15917 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16183 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17136 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64453 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3970 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23534 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24139 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139422 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54042 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

They traded in fictitious diagnoses: a criminal scheme involving the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice was exposed in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

The head of the military medical commission and his accomplice, who organized a scheme for issuing fictitious diagnoses to evade mobilization, were exposed in Bukovyna. The price of services ranged from 5 to 10 thousand dollars.

They traded in fictitious diagnoses: a criminal scheme involving the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice was exposed in Bukovyna

In Bukovyna, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal scheme of registration and issuance of documents with false diagnoses for conscripts who wanted to avoid mobilization, with the participation of the head of the military medical commission and his accomplice. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the head of the military medical commission at the city TCC and SP, as well as his accomplice, were notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects developed a scheme for processing and issuing documents with fictitious diagnoses for conscripts who wanted to avoid mobilization. For money, they offered a variety of services, including the possibility of recognizing men as temporarily unfit for military service and complete exclusion from military registration. The price ranged from 5 to 10 thousand US dollars.

During the receipt of part of the agreed amount of funds in the amount of 1,700 US dollars for a ready-made package of documents, the intermediary and the head of the military medical commission were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. All persons involved in the illegal transaction are being identified. 

At the same time, several facts of the receipt of a bribe by the defendants were documented. During searches at work and at the home of the head of the military medical commission, a number of medical documents and other evidence of illegal activity were found and seized.

The suspects were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Law enforcement officer exposed for smuggling draft dodger through forests to Poland for $15,00026.04.25, 08:42 • 3539 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
United States dollar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$93,972.30
S&P 500
$5,520.50
Tesla
$285.54
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,304.09
Ethereum
$1,783.68