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They promised a deferment and permission to leave the country for $20,000 — a volunteer and a Red Cross employee were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The head of a district Red Cross organization and a volunteer were detained for fictitiously employing a man. They face up to 9 years in prison.

They promised a deferment and permission to leave the country for $20,000 — a volunteer and a Red Cross employee were detained
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the district organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and a volunteer while they were receiving USD 20,000. In exchange for the money, they promised to arrange fictitious employment for a man, which was supposed to serve as grounds for an exemption from mobilization and travel abroad, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects offered to register the man as the beneficial owner of an enterprise that planned to obtain critical-importance status. Later, having выясined that the status of an enterprise owner itself did not grant the right to unrestricted travel abroad, they changed the scheme.

The man was to be fictitiously employed by an enterprise with critical-importance status. This was subsequently supposed to enable him to obtain an exemption from mobilization and create grounds for travel outside Ukraine. The suspects valued their services at USD 20,000. At the same time, they had no authority either to employ workers or to arrange exemptions from mobilization. According to the investigation, the suspects acted as intermediaries: they contacted people who could arrange the employment and passed the man's documents on to them

— the statement reads.

Both suspects were remanded in custody, with the possibility of bail set at UAH 1.5 million and UAH 1 million, respectively. The sanctions under the articles they are charged with provide for up to nine years in prison, with confiscation of property and disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

Previously

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a military medic in Dnipro who offered to perform spinal surgery on a servicemember without medical indications and install metal implants in order to use this as grounds for the relevant conclusion by the Military Medical Commission.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
Life imprisonment
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine