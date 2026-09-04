They kicked him and twisted his arm: military enlistment office personnel in two regions were served notices of suspicion

In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers are suspected of beating civilians during mobilization measures. The head of one of the district center’s departments has also been served with a notice of suspicion. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this on September 4, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

According to the investigation, in August–September 2025 in Bila Tserkva, a serviceman serving as part of notification groups repeatedly used force against civilians.

"In one case, he kicked a man, including after he had fallen to the ground; in another, he delivered numerous punches to another citizen’s head," the post says.

In the Kyiv region, the case also concerns the head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center’s departments, who, according to the investigation, knew about the violence by his subordinate but did not report it to law enforcement.

"The head of the center’s department received video recordings of these incidents via messenger but did not report them to the pretrial investigation body. He is charged under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case against the serviceman who used violence against civilians is already before the court," the post says.

Chernihiv region

Another case occurred in the Chernihiv region in June 2026 in Pryluky. According to the investigation, while checking documents, police established that there were no legal grounds for mobilizing the man and informed the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center representative of this.

"Despite this, the serviceman twisted the man’s arm and attempted to force him into an official vehicle. The victim sustained moderate bodily injuries," the post says.

The serviceman’s actions, under the procedural supervision of the Central Region Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of Chernihiv, were classified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of official powers under martial law.

Reminder

Since the beginning of 2026, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers have sent more than 1.5 million requests to the police to locate persons liable for military service. During martial law, more than 20,000 criminal proceedings concerning evasion of mobilization have been investigated.