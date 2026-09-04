They kicked him and twisted his arm: military enlistment office personnel in two regions were served notices of suspicion

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 1854 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 4598 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 8500 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12821 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
09:47 AM • 14330 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
06:45 AM • 22873 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 30878 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
September 4, 03:45 AM • 36417 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
September 4, 02:56 AM • 27756 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
September 4, 01:16 AM • 23699 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
35%
748mm
Popular news
Pacific countries spoke out against China's missile tests; only one country remained silentSeptember 4, 03:15 AM • 19505 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"September 4, 03:31 AM • 22650 views
Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days06:55 AM • 22611 views
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealed09:11 AM • 14691 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026Video10:00 AM • 14392 views
Publications
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 4586 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 8490 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12818 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhoto10:21 AM • 8704 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026Video10:00 AM • 14810 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 29840 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 26994 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 26664 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 44887 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 62327 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Social network
Technology
Heating

They kicked him and twisted his arm: military enlistment office personnel in two regions were served notices of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Military enlistment office personnel were served notices of suspicion for using violence against civilians during mobilization activities. One of the officials is suspected of concealing such incidents.

They kicked him and twisted his arm: military enlistment office personnel in two regions were served notices of suspicion

In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers are suspected of beating civilians during mobilization measures. The head of one of the district center’s departments has also been served with a notice of suspicion. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this on September 4, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

According to the investigation, in August–September 2025 in Bila Tserkva, a serviceman serving as part of notification groups repeatedly used force against civilians.

"In one case, he kicked a man, including after he had fallen to the ground; in another, he delivered numerous punches to another citizen’s head," the post says.

In the Kyiv region, the case also concerns the head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center’s departments, who, according to the investigation, knew about the violence by his subordinate but did not report it to law enforcement.

"The head of the center’s department received video recordings of these incidents via messenger but did not report them to the pretrial investigation body. He is charged under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case against the serviceman who used violence against civilians is already before the court," the post says.

Chernihiv region

Another case occurred in the Chernihiv region in June 2026 in Pryluky. According to the investigation, while checking documents, police established that there were no legal grounds for mobilizing the man and informed the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center representative of this.

"Despite this, the serviceman twisted the man’s arm and attempted to force him into an official vehicle. The victim sustained moderate bodily injuries," the post says.

The serviceman’s actions, under the procedural supervision of the Central Region Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of Chernihiv, were classified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of official powers under martial law.

Reminder

Since the beginning of 2026, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers have sent more than 1.5 million requests to the police to locate persons liable for military service. During martial law, more than 20,000 criminal proceedings concerning evasion of mobilization have been investigated.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
TCC and SP
Pryluky
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva