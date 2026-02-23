Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, in response to the EU's plans to close entry to Europe for all participants in the war against Ukraine, threatened that they "can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945," UNN reports.

Kaja... said she is working to ensure that hundreds of thousands of former Russian servicemen never enter the Schengen area. What a loss for our fighters! Well, they can enter there without visas if they want to. Like in 1812 or 1945 - Medvedev wrote on X.

Let's add

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, stated that she and the European Commission are working to prevent potentially hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.

We do not want war criminals and saboteurs to move freely on our streets - Kallas emphasized.

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war