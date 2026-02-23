They can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945: Medvedev reacted with threats to EU plans to ban entry for Russian military personnel
In response to EU plans to close entry for participants in the war against Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev stated that they could enter without visas, as in 1812 and 1945. Earlier, Kaja Kallas announced work on banning hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, in response to the EU's plans to close entry to Europe for all participants in the war against Ukraine, threatened that they "can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945," UNN reports.
Kaja... said she is working to ensure that hundreds of thousands of former Russian servicemen never enter the Schengen area. What a loss for our fighters! Well, they can enter there without visas if they want to. Like in 1812 or 1945
Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, stated that she and the European Commission are working to prevent potentially hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.
We do not want war criminals and saboteurs to move freely on our streets
