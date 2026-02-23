They can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945: Medvedev reacted with threats to EU plans to ban entry for Russian military personnel

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 6282 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 11423 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 10738 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 10937 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 11345 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 11316 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10883 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12178 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40623 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45487 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 28245 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideoFebruary 23, 11:50 AM • 38120 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhotoFebruary 23, 01:28 PM • 25036 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 17890 views
Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss detailsFebruary 23, 02:35 PM • 5444 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 17893 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40622 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45486 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 138879 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 148146 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 3418 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 28246 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 62969 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 68107 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 68154 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Starlink
The Guardian

They can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945: Medvedev reacted with threats to EU plans to ban entry for Russian military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In response to EU plans to close entry for participants in the war against Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev stated that they could enter without visas, as in 1812 and 1945. Earlier, Kaja Kallas announced work on banning hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.

They can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945: Medvedev reacted with threats to EU plans to ban entry for Russian military personnel

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, in response to the EU's plans to close entry to Europe for all participants in the war against Ukraine, threatened that they "can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945," UNN reports.

Kaja... said she is working to ensure that hundreds of thousands of former Russian servicemen never enter the Schengen area. What a loss for our fighters! Well, they can enter there without visas if they want to. Like in 1812 or 1945

- Medvedev wrote on X.

Let's add

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, stated that she and the European Commission are working to prevent potentially hundreds of thousands of former Russian military personnel from entering the Schengen area.

We do not want war criminals and saboteurs to move freely on our streets

- Kallas emphasized.

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war02.12.25, 18:38 • 10065 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
European Union
Europe
Ukraine