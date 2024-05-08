There will be no restrictions on visiting cemeteries in Kyiv during memorial days

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83122 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107745 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150564 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154568 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250755 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174228 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41489 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33547 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65756 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212176 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237914 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224692 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59988 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65756 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
There will be no restrictions on visiting cemeteries in Kyiv during memorial days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27432 views

On May 12-15, there will be no restrictions or bans on visiting cemeteries in Kyiv, but people are urged to limit crowds and time spent there due to the lack of civil defense shelters, and to organize additional public transportation routes to the main cemeteries.

In Kyiv, there will be no restrictions or bans on visiting cemeteries during the memorial days on May 12-15. However, the Kyiv City Council urges not to create crowds. This was stated by the Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.

From May 12 to May 15, we have memorial days... The city will not organize any bans or restrictions. The restrictions are standard. We urge people who will go to the cemeteries to limit crowds as much as possible, to limit the time spent in the cemeteries, because unfortunately there are no civil defense shelters in the cemeteries 

- Bondarenko said.

He also said that additional public transportation routes have been approved for the memorial days.

This applies to the largest cemeteries, including Pivdenne, Pivdenne and Lisove. There will be additional public transportation routes there. The number of rolling stock will be increased on all other routes. I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that on May 12, private vehicles will be banned from entering the Forest Cemetery on Krainey Street, except for large-capacity buses and special vehicles 

- Bondarenko said.

Addendum Addendum

Rescuers urge citizens to check the cemetery security for explosive devices through local authorities before the memorial days.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
kyivKyiv

