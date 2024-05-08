There will be no restrictions on visiting cemeteries in Kyiv during memorial days

In Kyiv, there will be no restrictions or bans on visiting cemeteries during the memorial days on May 12-15. However, the Kyiv City Council urges not to create crowds. This was stated by the Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN.

From May 12 to May 15, we have memorial days... The city will not organize any bans or restrictions. The restrictions are standard. We urge people who will go to the cemeteries to limit crowds as much as possible, to limit the time spent in the cemeteries, because unfortunately there are no civil defense shelters in the cemeteries - Bondarenko said.

He also said that additional public transportation routes have been approved for the memorial days.

This applies to the largest cemeteries, including Pivdenne, Pivdenne and Lisove. There will be additional public transportation routes there. The number of rolling stock will be increased on all other routes. I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that on May 12, private vehicles will be banned from entering the Forest Cemetery on Krainey Street, except for large-capacity buses and special vehicles - Bondarenko said.

Rescuers urge citizens to check the cemetery security for explosive devices through local authorities before the memorial days.