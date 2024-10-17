There will be no postponement: the Ministry of Defense acknowledged the failure of the “Reserve+” application
Kyiv • UNN
The Reserve+ app crashed, showing users false deferrals until the end of mobilization. The Ministry of Defense assures that the data in the Oberig registry has not been changed and the problem has already been fixed.
The failure of the Reserve+ app occurred amid preparations for new releases. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that despite the display of the status “deferred until the end of mobilization”, the data of users in the “Oberig” register has not changed. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Cherhogorenko, reports UNN.
Details
Dear friends, we've been preparing for new releases so intensively that we've found a bug. Some users have received deferrals until the end of mobilization. We apologize for the inconvenience. Important: this case only affects your status display. The data in the Oberig registry has not changed
The deputy minister also assured that the team had already fixed all the problems. Chernogorenko advises users to use the document within an hour
To see your current status, click the ellipsis and then Refresh Document
Recall
Users reported a malfunction in the Reserve+ app. Many could not log in to the app, while others received a message about the postponement until the “completion of mobilization”. A message about technical problems appeared in the app.