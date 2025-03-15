There have never been enough missiles for SAMP/T - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated a constant shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T systems provided by Italy and France. He emphasized that Ukraine had requested licenses to produce missiles for these systems.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there have never been enough missiles for SAMP/T. Zelenskyy stated this in a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.
There have never been enough missiles for SAMP/T. This is a question in these systems. We are grateful to Italy, we are grateful to France. It really depended on these two countries. We are grateful because they gave what they have in their arsenal. These are complex systems. They are good. You can't say that they are an analogue of Patriot... they are cool, they shoot down, but not everything. But we are grateful for these systems. I don't want to say in which regions, but they help and have helped. There is one problem with this system - a large shortage of missiles. It was constant. This is a constant problem
He emphasized that Ukraine had asked its partners to obtain licenses for the production of missiles for these systems.
Addition
Today, the Italian publication Corriere della Sera reported that two SAMP/T anti-aircraft batteries, which Italy and France transferred to Ukraine, have almost exhausted their stock of missiles.
"The problem is that the Italian reserve has almost reached a warning level. The remaining missiles serve to protect sensitive targets on the territory. The French have more of them," - writes the publication.
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners not to forget about strengthening Ukrainian and European air defense.