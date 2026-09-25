There has not yet been a meeting regarding a candidate for the position of Prosecutor General, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not held a single meeting regarding candidates for the position of Prosecutor General. He said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"Anton Kovalskyi is acting Prosecutor General. As for candidates for the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, I have not yet held a single meeting or had any discussions," Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

On September 15, Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

On September 17, it became known that Anton Kovalskyi had been appointed acting Prosecutor General. The relevant decision was made by the President.