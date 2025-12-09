There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are three documents regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, which concern security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Yes, that's true. We are discussing with the Americans and are already discussing with the Europeans. I am very glad that we have involved our European partners. Three documents. There is a framework document with 20 points, it is constantly changing, and that is normal. A living structure that must meet the interests of Ukraine, Europe, and the world - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the second document is security guarantees.

"We are working on this. I am waiting for relevant proposals from our military and their dialogue with the Americans. And all this needs to be combined, in principle, with the principles of the "coalition of the willing." It is difficult to talk about this, but nevertheless, you will see it. Security guarantees are an important document between us and the USA, between us and the Europeans," the President added.

According to him, the third document is reconstruction.

Someone says that this is the economic development of Ukraine, this is reconstruction. Of course, this is a project that should work after the war ends, or there will be a ceasefire. We are also working on this document - emphasized the head of state.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States, but they must be real, not like the Budapest Memorandum. However, the main question remains what partners will be ready for in case of repeated Russian aggression.