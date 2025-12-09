49.020.03
ukenru
07:09 PM • 26 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 3376 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 18443 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 21986 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 20337 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 27441 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 47838 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28645 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30974 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 41012 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced three documents regarding the end of the war with the Russian Federation, which concern security guarantees, Ukraine's reconstruction, and framework agreements. These documents are being discussed with American and European partners.

There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are three documents regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, which concern security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Yes, that's true. We are discussing with the Americans and are already discussing with the Europeans. I am very glad that we have involved our European partners. Three documents. There is a framework document with 20 points, it is constantly changing, and that is normal. A living structure that must meet the interests of Ukraine, Europe, and the world

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the second document is security guarantees.

"We are working on this. I am waiting for relevant proposals from our military and their dialogue with the Americans. And all this needs to be combined, in principle, with the principles of the "coalition of the willing." It is difficult to talk about this, but nevertheless, you will see it. Security guarantees are an important document between us and the USA, between us and the Europeans," the President added.

According to him, the third document is reconstruction.

Someone says that this is the economic development of Ukraine, this is reconstruction. Of course, this is a project that should work after the war ends, or there will be a ceasefire. We are also working on this document

- emphasized the head of state.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States, but they must be real, not like the Budapest Memorandum. However, the main question remains what partners will be ready for in case of repeated Russian aggression.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine