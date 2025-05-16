There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of the morning of May 16, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, and enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on the morning of 05/16/2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 7 vessels, 3 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 4 vessels, 2 of which were moving from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

A meeting of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Turkey will take place in Istanbul on May 16.