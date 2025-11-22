The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus as a result of negotiations. Among them are women and men aged 18 to 58, some with serious illnesses.
Ukraine has returned 31 civilians from Belarus, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Today, an event for the return of civilians took place between Ukraine and Belarus. As a result of successful negotiations with the Belarusian side, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, managed to return 31 citizens who were held in the Republic of Belarus to Ukraine.
It is noted that "women and men detained in Belarus and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment - from 2 to 11 years - are returning to Ukraine."
"The youngest Ukrainian woman released today is 18 years old, the oldest is 58 years old," the headquarters said.
Among the released civilians, it is reported, "there are those suffering from serious illnesses, including oncology."
"We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning civilian and military Ukrainians from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation. We also thank all involved state structures for their assistance and joint work," the statement reads.
The liberated Ukrainians, it is noted, will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation.
Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details22.11.25, 12:15 • 2002 views