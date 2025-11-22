Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine, Lukashenka's press secretary Natalia Eismont said in a comment to the Belarusian state channel, a video of which was distributed online, UNN writes.

"In development of the agreements reached" between US President Donald Trump and Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka, "at the request of the Ukrainian side to create conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in the neighboring state, guided by the principles of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the president pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine," Eismont said.

"Literally now, at this very moment, their transfer to the Ukrainian side is taking place," Lukashenka's spokeswoman said.

