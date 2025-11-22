Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 21, 09:58 PM • 16585 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 33321 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 30947 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 33152 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 29798 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 34998 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19386 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 18469 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17400 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 42308 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
99%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in SarajevoNovember 22, 01:45 AM • 10843 views
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with ZelenskyyNovember 22, 03:32 AM • 8118 views
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhotoNovember 22, 04:03 AM • 13741 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"November 22, 04:20 AM • 8894 views
Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destructionPhoto06:49 AM • 3382 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 29942 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 27107 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 34998 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 42308 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 40395 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 2852 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 3082 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 29942 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 36327 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 50534 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine. According to reports, the transfer is already underway.

Belarus claims Lukashenka pardoned 31 Ukrainians: details

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine, Lukashenka's press secretary Natalia Eismont said in a comment to the Belarusian state channel, a video of which was distributed online, UNN writes.

Details

"In development of the agreements reached" between US President Donald Trump and Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka, "at the request of the Ukrainian side to create conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in the neighboring state, guided by the principles of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the president pardoned 31 citizens of Ukraine," Eismont said.

"Literally now, at this very moment, their transfer to the Ukrainian side is taking place," Lukashenka's spokeswoman said.

We should not forget where Russia's full-scale invasion began: Zelenskyy on Lukashenka's "kindness"07.11.25, 17:17 • 2578 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine