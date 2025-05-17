The world reacts to the Russian Federation's strike on a civilian bus a few hours after negotiations in Istanbul

$41.470.00
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226461 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194336 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 107608 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115568 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96370 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121171 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83923 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

The world reacts to the Russian Federation's strike on a civilian bus a few hours after negotiations in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

The EU and Britain have reacted to the Russian Federation's strike on a civilian bus in Sumy region, where 9 people died. Leaders call for an immediate ceasefire.

The world reacts to the Russian Federation's strike on a civilian bus a few hours after negotiations in Istanbul

The EU and Great Britain have reacted to the Russian attack on a civilian bus in the Sumy region just a few hours after the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, UNN writes.

Great Britain

"We are outraged by the Russian attack in Sumy, which occurred just a few hours after the talks in Turkey. If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on social network X.

Poland

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in X, reacting to the Russian strike, stated that "the death of people immediately after the negotiations reveals the true intentions of the Kremlin."

"We express our condolences to the Ukrainian families of the victims of the Russian attack on a bus near Sumy. Their death - immediately after the peace talks - reveals the true intentions of the Kremlin," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in the X network.

EU

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, also stated that while Ukraine is offering an unconditional ceasefire, Russia is attacking a bus.

"The whole world sees - Ukraine offers an unconditional ceasefire. Russia, on the other hand, attacks a bus full of civilians," Maternova wrote.

Addition

On May 17, Russian troops launched a deadly drone strike on a bus in the Sumy region in the morning, when people were traveling to evacuate.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the enemy attacked a scheduled minibus with a drone on May 17 at about 06:00 at the exit from the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, according to preliminary data. As a result of the occupiers' attack, 9 people died. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, seven more people were injured, three of them in serious condition.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that May 17-18 has been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy region. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Grygorov. A Day of Mourning has also been declared in the Sumy community on May 17. Mourning has been declared in Bilopillia from May 17 to May 19.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on a bus in the Sumy region took the lives of 9 people, including an entire family, and the Russians could not but understand what they were striking. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia to stop the killings - without stronger sanctions, Russia will not seek real diplomacy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
David Lammy
European Union
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
