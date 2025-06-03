The World Bank mission has started working in Kyiv: a new $1 billion loan is being prepared

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 20062 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 42047 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 27184 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 84182 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 89130 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 109442 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 117695 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 206496 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168934 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164276 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 42079 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 27776 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 30855 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

June 3, 03:12 AM • 34247 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 31489 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 42047 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 31566 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 84182 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 206496 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 363389 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 11465 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 13826 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 12725 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 140086 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 145885 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

The World Bank mission has started working in Kyiv: a new $1 billion loan is being prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

The World Bank mission has started working in Kyiv to prepare a new loan agreement to support development policy. Ukraine plans to receive a minimum of $1 billion by the end of 2025.

The World Bank mission has started working in Kyiv: a new $1 billion loan is being prepared

The World Bank mission has started its work in Kyiv, a new loan agreement to support development policy in the amount of at least $1 billion is being prepared, the Ministry of Finance reported, UNN writes.

The World Bank's economic policy and poverty mission began in Kyiv on June 2

- the Ministry of Finance reported.

Details

During the week, from June 2 to 6, a team of World Bank experts, together with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Ukraine, as noted, will work on agreeing on the key parameters of a new agreement on a loan for the development policy "Fundamentals of Growth" (Development Policy Operation, DPO).

"The agreement envisages attracting a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) in the amount of at least $1 billion in 2025," the statement said.

On the first day of the mission, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, as indicated, "held fruitful discussions with the World Bank team."

It is noted that last year, within the framework of the DPO mechanism, about 3.5 billion dollars were received by the state budget under three project agreements. "This allowed to cover priority expenditures, support financial stability and implement important reforms, in particular related to customs and tax policy, state-owned enterprises, the energy sector, the banking sector, and the development of the private sector," said Deputy Minister of Finance Olga Zykova.

The funds provided for in the DPO, aimed at supporting reforms, as indicated, will be credited to the general fund of the state budget based on the results of the conditions fulfilled.

"Key reforms concern strengthening the foundations of economic policy aimed at ensuring sustainable growth," the Ministry of Finance noted.

What reforms does it provide for

In particular, the parties discussed reform measures in the social sphere, which will be included in the terms of the new DPO.

"From July 1, 2025, Ukraine will launch a pilot project to introduce basic social assistance. This is a new type of support that will combine several existing social benefits into one. Basic assistance will be provided to citizens of Ukraine who meet the criteria for receiving it. The basic amount will be 4,500 hryvnias. Recipients of assistance will independently decide on the transition to receiving basic social assistance," said Deputy Minister of Finance Roman Yermolychev during the meeting.

In addition, he informed about the approval by the Ministry of Finance of a draft law on supporting families and stimulating the birth rate, the implementation of which is planned from next year.

"We plan not only to revise the amount of payments, but also approaches to supporting parents after the birth of a child to improve the demographic situation, increase the birth rate in Ukraine, and also encourage parents to actively participate in the development of the country's economy," he said.

Results

"Ukraine is expected to receive at least US$1 billion under the project by the end of 2025. The parties agreed to continue the necessary work to implement the DPO program," the Ministry of Finance said.

The next steps, as indicated, include finalizing the terms by the end of June, their implementation by Ukraine by the end of October, and approval of funding by the World Bank's Board of Directors in November.

Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program29.05.25, 17:33 • 3058 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
World Bank
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9