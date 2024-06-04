The wife of ex-MP from the "party of Regions" Igor Markov was declared suspected of treason

The Security Service has collected evidence of high treason of the wife of ex-MP from the banned "Party of Regions" Igor Markov Inessa. On the basis of this, the woman was declared suspected of high treason. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SBU.

Details

It is noted that now the person involved is a co-owner of a Russian IT company that develops software for Combat Aviation of the Russian Federation.

Investigators found out that in 2014, the suspect and her husband left for Moscow, where they are now hiding from justice and contributing to the war of the Russian Federation against our state. according to the investigation, even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Markova founded the so-called "Engineering Center for information and analytical systems"in Russia.

It is documented that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the company of the person involved has supplied software products worth more than 100 million rubles to the Russian occupation groups.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Inessa Markova of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). In addition, according to the SBU materials, the court seized her commercial real estate, a private house and a land plot in Odessa for a total amount of more than UAH 250 million - summed up in the SBU.

Addition

It is known that by order of Rostec Corporation, the traitor company develops on-board systems for combat helicopters of the Russian Federation. In particular, we are talking about the KA-52 "Alligator" and Mi-28N "Night Hunter".

In addition to , the SBU adds that one of the co-founders of the Markova center is Grigory Leps, who supports the war against Ukraine.

Recall

In May, three former People's deputies from the "party of Regions" - Oleg Tsarev, Dmitry Svyatosh and Igor Markov - were informed of suspicion of high treason.