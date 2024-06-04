The wife of ex-MP from the "party of Regions" Igor Markov was declared suspected of treason

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44272 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101205 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172952 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164453 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148172 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222582 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79059 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110766 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38748 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51867 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88656 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221804 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44328 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26409 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31497 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110766 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112633 views
Actual
The wife of ex-MP from the "party of Regions" Igor Markov was declared suspected of treason

The wife of ex-MP from the "party of Regions" Igor Markov was declared suspected of treason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25721 views

The security service of Ukraine has declared the wife of ex-MP from the banned "party of Regions" Inessa Markova a suspect in high treason for co-owning a Russian IT company that develops software for Russian combat aircraft used in the war against Ukraine.

The Security Service has collected evidence of high treason of the wife of ex-MP from the banned "Party of Regions" Igor Markov Inessa. On the basis of this, the woman was declared suspected of high treason. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the SBU.

Details 

It is noted that now the person involved is a co-owner of a Russian IT company that develops software for Combat Aviation of the Russian Federation.

Investigators found out that in 2014, the suspect and her husband left for Moscow, where they are now hiding from justice and contributing to the war of the Russian Federation against our state. according to the investigation, even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Markova founded the so-called "Engineering Center for information and analytical systems"in Russia.

It is documented that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the company of the person involved has supplied software products worth more than 100 million rubles to the Russian occupation groups.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Inessa Markova of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). In addition, according to the SBU materials, the court seized her commercial real estate, a private house and a land plot in Odessa for a total amount of more than UAH 250 million

- summed up in the SBU. 

Addition

It is known that by order of Rostec Corporation, the traitor company develops on-board systems for combat helicopters of the Russian Federation. In particular, we are talking about the KA-52 "Alligator" and Mi-28N "Night Hunter".

In addition to , the SBU adds that one of the co-founders of the Markova center is Grigory Leps, who supports the war against Ukraine.

Recall 

In May, three former People's deputies from the "party of Regions" - Oleg Tsarev, Dmitry Svyatosh and Igor Markov - were informed of suspicion of high treason.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising