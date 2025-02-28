The White House on Trump's dispute with Zelenskiy: the US President and Vance will not allow the American people to be “taken advantage of”
Kyiv • UNN
The White House releases a portion of the dialog between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Trump said Ukraine was not ready for peace and warned of the risk of World War III.
The White House has released part of President Donald Trump's argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that the American leader and Vice President J.D. Vance will never allow the American people to be "taken advantage of," UNN reports.
President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance will always stand up for the interests of the American people and those who respect the United States' position in the world, and will never allow the American people to be taken advantage of,
President Trump: "Let me tell you, you have no cards. With us, you have cards, but without us, you have no cards.
The White House also publishes several talking points to emphasize the difficult situation in which Ukraine finds itself because of Russia's invasion.
For example, the White House cites a Gallup poll that indicates that more than half (52%) of Ukrainians want a quick end to the war and believe that Ukraine "should be open to ceding some territory in exchange for peace.
President: Only 1% of Ukrainians support the idea of making concessions to Russia19.02.25, 14:37 • 36143 views
Since the declaration of martial law in Ukraine, 1,000,050 Ukrainians have been called up for military service. In October 2024, Ukraine announced the conscription of another 160,000 people, bringing the total number of conscripts to 1,160,050,
Then the White House quotes Trump's words during the dispute: "You are gambling with World War III.
Then the White House, as if to justify Trump's words, notes that Zelenskyy himself has admitted that the situation in Ukraine could lead to World War III and that without US help, they will lose: "World War III could start in Ukraine, continue in Israel, and from there spread to Asia, and then explode somewhere.
President Trump: "I gave you javelins to destroy all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets.
To back up Trump's quote, the White House recalls that he approved the sale of lethal weapons to Ukraine in 2017, including American-made Javelin missiles.
They also mentioned the approval of the sale of defensive lethal weapons to Ukraine for $39 million in 2019.
Vice President Vance to Zelensky: "You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October.
Zelensky was criticized for campaigning against President Trump in Pennsylvania,
Context
The Financial Times wrotethat US President Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance could be preparing for a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to put him in an even weaker position in the negotiations.
Thus, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needed to be provided with security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskyy made his first statement on his visit to the United States after his dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.