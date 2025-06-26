The White House did not respond whether additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system would be delivered to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to answer questions about additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system for Ukraine. She stated that she would allow President Trump to comment on the issue, citing a personal conversation between him and President Zelenskyy.
I will allow the President to comment on this himself. This was a private conversation between him and President Zelenskyy, but the meeting went well, and it was a meeting aimed at progress. The President, as he has repeatedly said, wants this war to end. As for the specifics - I will leave that to him
US President Donald Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.