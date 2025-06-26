The White House did not respond whether additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system would be delivered to Ukraine

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt refused to answer whether additional Patriot missiles would be supplied to Ukraine, stating that she would allow US President Donald Trump to comment on this. Leavitt made this statement during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

I will allow the President to comment on this himself. This was a private conversation between him and President Zelenskyy, but the meeting went well, and it was a meeting aimed at progress. The President, as he has repeatedly said, wants this war to end. As for the specifics - I will leave that to him - said Leavitt.

It is worth recalling that

US President Donald Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.