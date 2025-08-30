The West must force Russia to the negotiating table, Ukraine will emerge victorious - Yermak

Western countries must put pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table. Ukraine will win, because it is strong and seeks only a just and lasting peace. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on the Newsmax TV channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Andriy Yermak emphasized that in the current difficult situation, Ukraine will not lose this war, and Russia will not win.

He reminded that earlier Ukraine asked for weapons, and the world has already recognized Ukrainians as some of the best fighters in history. After that, the country appealed for financial assistance to develop its own production, and now the whole world recognizes Ukraine as a leader in drone production.

First, some time ago we asked for weapons, and you could see how we fight. Now the whole world recognizes that Ukrainians are some of the best fighters in the history of the world. Then we asked, please, help us financially, and you could see how we develop our production. Now the whole world recognizes that we are leaders in drone production. Everyone recognizes this - said the head of the OP of Ukraine.

Yermak also called on international partners to pressure Russia to force it to the negotiating table.

And you will see that at the negotiating table we will be the winners, because we are strong and confident in what we want. We want a just and lasting peace - he added.

He noted that a similar approach is supported by US President Donald Trump, who emphasized during a summit at the White House: "I am not interested in solutions for months or just a few years. I want for a long period of time."

Recall

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, met with Steve Witkoff, special envoy of President Donald Trump, in the US on August 29. The meeting concerned agreements reached between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump.

