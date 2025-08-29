$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 9944 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 13706 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 30827 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29312 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 44566 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66655 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62983 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 149857 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 73785 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
The war will end anyway, and Putin will not escape it - President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

The head of state stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will inevitably end. He emphasized that Putin is an aggressor who must end the conflict.

The war will end anyway, and Putin will not escape it - President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end anyway, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not escape this. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The war will end anyway. He (Putin - ed.) will not go anywhere. One can still find reasons - no denazification, illegitimacy of power, etc. But these reasons are still meaningless. No one supports them. There is no global support. They are aggressors. They are guilty of this war, and the guilty party must end this war

 - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine, including financing and maintaining the army, cooperation with NATO countries, and sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

