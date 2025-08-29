The war will end anyway, and Putin will not escape it - President of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The head of state stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will inevitably end. He emphasized that Putin is an aggressor who must end the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end anyway, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not escape this. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
The war will end anyway. He (Putin - ed.) will not go anywhere. One can still find reasons - no denazification, illegitimacy of power, etc. But these reasons are still meaningless. No one supports them. There is no global support. They are aggressors. They are guilty of this war, and the guilty party must end this war
Recall
