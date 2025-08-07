The war must be ended with a dignified peace as soon as possible: Zelenskyy spoke with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to exchange views on the situation and coordinate next steps, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

According to the Presidential Office, the leaders share the same position: the war must end with a dignified peace as soon as possible, and Europe must be a participant in all relevant processes. After all, Ukraine is part of Europe, and the parameters for ending the war will determine the security conditions for all European countries for decades.

Separately, they discussed preparations for today's online meeting of national security advisors from Ukraine, the USA, and European countries. At this meeting, the parties will coordinate common views.

The President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany also discussed the issue raised yesterday – potential formats for meetings at the leaders' level in the near future: two bilateral and one trilateral. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is not afraid of negotiations and expects the same courageous approach from the Russian side.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz discussed defense support for Ukraine and Germany's participation in the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative for the procurement of American weapons. The Chancellor confirmed that Germany will help with financing air defense systems and meeting other urgent needs.

As UNN reported, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 6. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.