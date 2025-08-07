$41.610.07
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Exclusives
Gave Ukrainian vision of conversation with Trump and colleagues in Europe: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, sharing the Ukrainian vision of the conversation with President Trump. The leaders agreed that work at the level of advisors and leaders should be effective.

Gave Ukrainian vision of conversation with Trump and colleagues in Europe: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, giving him "the Ukrainian vision of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and colleagues in Europe," UNN reports.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. I gave him our Ukrainian vision of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and colleagues in Europe. Emmanuel informed about his contacts with leaders – those that have already taken place in the morning and those that are still planned for today.

- Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine and France coordinate their positions and equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe.

Much depends on the prudence and effectiveness of each of our steps, Europe and America – both now and in the future.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the leaders agreed that work at the level of advisors and at the level of leaders should be effective.

We remember that a real ceasefire is needed. Ukraine is ready for this, and there is no clear public response from Russia yet. So the near future should show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to drag out the war and disrupt constructive efforts. We also agreed to discuss with the President of France the results of my and his conversations with other leaders during the day. Thank you!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Add

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 6. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
White House
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine