Gave Ukrainian vision of conversation with Trump and colleagues in Europe: Zelenskyy spoke with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, giving him "the Ukrainian vision of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and colleagues in Europe," UNN reports.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. I gave him our Ukrainian vision of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and colleagues in Europe. Emmanuel informed about his contacts with leaders – those that have already taken place in the morning and those that are still planned for today. - Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine and France coordinate their positions and equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe.

Much depends on the prudence and effectiveness of each of our steps, Europe and America – both now and in the future. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the leaders agreed that work at the level of advisors and at the level of leaders should be effective.

Zelenskyy proposed that representatives of Ukraine and partners define a common position on a ceasefire

We remember that a real ceasefire is needed. Ukraine is ready for this, and there is no clear public response from Russia yet. So the near future should show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to drag out the war and disrupt constructive efforts. We also agreed to discuss with the President of France the results of my and his conversations with other leaders during the day. Thank you! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders

Add

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 6. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.