Zelenskyy proposed that representatives of Ukraine and partners define a common position on a ceasefire

After a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine proposed that Kyiv's representatives and partners determine a common ceasefire position in the near future. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy recounted, on his way from Ukrainian brigades in Sumy region, he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump after US presidential representative Steve Witkoff was in Moscow.

European leaders were on the call – I am grateful to everyone for their support. We discussed what was said in Moscow. It seems Russia is now more inclined towards a ceasefire; pressure on them is working. But the main thing is that they don't deceive either us or the United States in the details. We proposed that in the near future, our representatives – Ukraine and partners, our security advisors – will talk to determine our position, our common position, and our common view - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

