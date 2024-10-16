“The Victory Plan, among other things, allows us all in Ukraine to unite even more around a common goal” - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada to unite Ukrainians. He called for unity within the country and with partners to counter Russian aggression.
In order for Russia to lose control over Ukraine, it is necessary to work for unity within the country and for Ukraine and its partners. It is the Victory Plan that allows everyone in Ukraine to unite even more around a common goal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .
Russia must lose control over Ukraine forever and lose even the desire for such control. This is a guarantee of life for Ukraine. And at the same time, it is a guarantee of peace for Europe. And for us to achieve this, I ask you to work for unity in Ukraine and for Ukraine to work with its partners. To convince our partners. To be those who work tirelessly
The President pointed out that during war, it happens that society is polarized. But it is thanks to respect for each other and gratitude that society is preserved.
Despite the polarization. We are not at war with each other. We are at war with Russia on the battlefield, in international relations, in the economy, in the information sphere, and in people's hearts. We have achieved and are achieving results in battles thanks to our unity. So, please, let us not lose our unity
He emphasized that if we lose unity in Ukraine, we will lose unity in Europe. And then we will lose the support of the world. "If we lose the support of the world, we will lose this war, as it was a century ago," Zelensky said.
"The Victory Plan, among other things, allows all of us in Ukraine to unite even more around a common goal," the President noted.
