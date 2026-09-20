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The Verkhovna Rada refuted rumors about a "recess" and suspending its work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

The Verkhovna Rada is not holding plenary sessions but continues to work in committees and working groups. The next session is scheduled for October 13.

The Verkhovna Rada refuted rumors about a "recess" and suspending its work

Rumors about a "holiday" and a "break" in the work of the Verkhovna Rada do not correspond to reality — Parliament continues to function, just not in the format of plenary sessions. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat, according to UNN.

Details

They noted that Parliament continues to work during the break in plenary sessions — lawmakers work in committees, working groups, temporary investigative and special commissions.

The claim about a holiday and a break is being actively circulated. We remind you that Parliament works not only in the session hall. Parliament continues to work continuously

- the Verkhovna Rada noted.

They added that, despite the absence of plenary sessions, the work of committees, subcommittees, working groups and factions does not stop for a single day.

We remind you

The day before, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that Parliament had suspended plenary sessions for almost a month — the next one is scheduled for October 13.

The Question Time session with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada has been postponed for three weeks: what is the reason18.09.26, 11:41 • 3806 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk