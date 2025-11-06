The Verkhovna Rada launched the implementation of the investment compensation mechanism: a joint initiative of the FPU and people's deputies

ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
The Verkhovna Rada launched the implementation of the investment compensation mechanism: a joint initiative of the FPU and people's deputies

Kyiv • UNN

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft laws No. 13414 and No. 13415, which provide for compensation of part of industrial investments through tax mechanisms. This initiative, developed by the Federation of Employers of Ukraine and people's deputies, is aimed at stimulating investments and restoring industry.

The Verkhovna Rada launched the implementation of the investment compensation mechanism: a joint initiative of the FPU and people's deputies

Ukrainian business will receive a new development tool: the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading draft laws No. 13414 and No. 13415 - a joint initiative of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine and a group of people's deputies, which provides for compensation of part of industrial investments through tax mechanisms. This was reported by the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, which became a co-initiator and co-author of these draft laws, calling on parliamentarians to support the document as a strategic step towards industrial recovery.

This refers to the creation of a modern system of investment incentives, which has long been operating in the countries of the European Union, where the state compensates investors a certain percentage (for example, 50% or 70% of investment costs), especially in regions that need development.

"Today, all of Ukraine is a territory that needs economic recovery. And the introduction of such a mechanism is a logical, timely and critically important decision," the FUU notes.

The initiative provides that compensation through taxes will be received by enterprises that invest in the construction or modernization of production facilities, the purchase of new equipment or the acquisition of land plots for the development of the processing sector.

How compensation will be made

Compensation will be made at the expense of paid taxes on profit, property, land, as well as import VAT and customs duties. Its size will depend on the volume of investments:

● 70% - for projects from €100 thousand to €1 million

● 50% - from €1 million to €20 million

● 30% - from €20 million to €50 million

It is especially important that the mechanism will be available not only for new but also for existing enterprises that are expanding or modernizing their production capacities, which significantly expands the potential of the initiative.

According to the CMD-Ukraine analytical center, the implementation of the draft laws can attract from $3 to $8 billion in investments to Ukraine over the next 10 years and ensure GDP growth of 0.3–5.37% depending on the scenario.

Draft laws No. 13414 and No. 13415 are a continuation of the implementation of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, which aims to create favorable conditions for production, export and investment within the country.

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine is a co-initiator of this policy and systematically promotes tools for industrial recovery: the law on localization, programs for partial compensation of the cost of Ukrainian equipment, and the development of exports of machine-building products.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
