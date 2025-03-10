The USA will check Ukraine's readiness for compromises with the Russian Federation at negotiations in Saudi Arabia - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The American delegation during the negotiations from March 10 to 12 will determine whether Ukraine is ready for significant concessions to Russia to end the war. The USA wants to see Ukraine's interest in a "realistic peace."
The US delegation during negotiations with Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia will try to determine whether Kyiv is ready to make significant concessions to Russia to end the war. This was reported by Reuters citing two American officials, informs UNN.
Details
According to them, US officials will also assess whether the Ukrainians are serious about improving relations with the Trump administration.
You cannot say "I want peace" and "I refuse to make any compromise"
Another official emphasized that the White House wants to see if the Ukrainians are interested in "not just peace, but realistic peace"
"If they are only interested in the borders of 2014 or 2022, that says something to you," - emphasized the American official.
Recall
In Saudi Arabia, from March 10-12, there will be negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha indicated that the Ukrainian side is preparing for an important diplomatic week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that he expects results from the negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the Americans, "this concerns both the approach to peace and the continuation of support."
The USA and France discussed peace negotiations regarding Ukraine in Saudi Arabia08.03.25, 03:45 • 108794 views