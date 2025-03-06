The USA must reset relations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a change in the US approach to the war in Ukraine. According to him, isolating Russia is no longer a viable strategy and harms US security.
The United States must change its approach to the war in Ukraine and reset relations with Russia. The prolonged isolation of Russia in the context of the war is no longer a viable strategy and harms U.S. national security. This was stated by U.S. Special Representative Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg during a speech in Washington, reports UNN correspondent.
There is also a broader strategy at play in President Trump's approach to this war. It is being changed by the realization that the United States needs to reset relations with Russia. The refusal to engage with both allies and adversaries is crucial in diplomacy
He emphasized that the previous administration's approach, which avoided interaction with Russia, was mistaken. Instead, the U.S. must combine diplomatic pressure with reliable deterrence to achieve peace.
Leaders of national states, especially during wartime, have a primary duty to engage in direct diplomacy with one another, exhausting all levers of statecraft to resolve conflicts and protect our country from endless wars. For the President of the United States, the refusal to engage with the leader of the war had enormous consequences for national security
According to him, prolonged isolation and lack of interaction with the Russians while the war in Ukraine continues is no longer a viable or sustainable strategy.
This is certainly not a responsible approach from a diplomatic standpoint for the United States
Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon26.02.25, 11:05 • 29099 views