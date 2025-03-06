The USA must reset relations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18275 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170708 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343901 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173863 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145092 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87203 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11929 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24741 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12535 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21641 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87228 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110118 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160617 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21660 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24762 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38827 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47421 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135976 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The USA must reset relations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25166 views

Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a change in the US approach to the war in Ukraine. According to him, isolating Russia is no longer a viable strategy and harms US security.

The USA must reset relations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

The United States must change its approach to the war in Ukraine and reset relations with Russia. The prolonged isolation of Russia in the context of the war is no longer a viable strategy and harms U.S. national security. This was stated by U.S. Special Representative Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg during a speech in Washington, reports UNN correspondent.

There is also a broader strategy at play in President Trump's approach to this war. It is being changed by the realization that the United States needs to reset relations with Russia. The refusal to engage with both allies and adversaries is crucial in diplomacy 

- said the special representative.

He emphasized that the previous administration's approach, which avoided interaction with Russia, was mistaken. Instead, the U.S. must combine diplomatic pressure with reliable deterrence to achieve peace.

Leaders of national states, especially during wartime, have a primary duty to engage in direct diplomacy with one another, exhausting all levers of statecraft to resolve conflicts and protect our country from endless wars. For the President of the United States, the refusal to engage with the leader of the war had enormous consequences for national security 

- added Kellogg.

According to him, prolonged isolation and lack of interaction with the Russians while the war in Ukraine continues is no longer a viable or sustainable strategy.

This is certainly not a responsible approach from a diplomatic standpoint for the United States 

- summarized Kellogg.

Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon26.02.25, 11:05 • 29099 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
