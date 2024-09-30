ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107478 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173482 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141265 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145146 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139776 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175508 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US will send planes and several thousand troops to the Middle East

The US will send planes and several thousand troops to the Middle East

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24797 views

The United States is sending thousands of troops and additional squadrons to the Middle East to strengthen Israel's security. The total number of US forces in the region will increase to 43,000.

The United States will send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalation between Israel and Lebanon. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

“The United States is deploying several thousand troops to the Middle East to strengthen the security and defense of Israel, if necessary,” the Pentagon said.

It is noted that the United States will deploy numerous squadrons of fighters and attack aircraft, and the total number of forces in the region will increase to 43 thousand people.

“The additional personnel include squadrons of F-15E, F-16 and F-22 fighter jets and A-10 attack aircraft, as well as the personnel required to support them. The jets were supposed to rotate in and out of the squadrons that were already there. Instead, both the existing and new squadrons will remain in place to double the existing air force,” the publication adds.

Recall

Israeli special forces are conducting targeted raids in southern Lebanon to gather intelligence. This may be in preparation for a possible ground invasion that could begin in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
