The US will send planes and several thousand troops to the Middle East

The United States will send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalation between Israel and Lebanon. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

“The United States is deploying several thousand troops to the Middle East to strengthen the security and defense of Israel, if necessary,” the Pentagon said.

It is noted that the United States will deploy numerous squadrons of fighters and attack aircraft, and the total number of forces in the region will increase to 43 thousand people.

“The additional personnel include squadrons of F-15E, F-16 and F-22 fighter jets and A-10 attack aircraft, as well as the personnel required to support them. The jets were supposed to rotate in and out of the squadrons that were already there. Instead, both the existing and new squadrons will remain in place to double the existing air force,” the publication adds.

Recall

Israeli special forces are conducting targeted raids in southern Lebanon to gather intelligence. This may be in preparation for a possible ground invasion that could begin in the near future.