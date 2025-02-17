The US will allow Europe to buy American weapons for Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

The US will allow Europe to buy American weapons for Ukraine

The US will allow Europe to buy American weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 34676 views

Trump is ready to allow European countries to purchase American weapons for transfer to Ukraine. This will allow Ukraine to receive U.S. weapons even if direct military assistance is cut off.

The United States will allow European countries to purchase weapons and other products of the American military-industrial complex for delivery to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the American leader said he was ready to allow Europe to buy weapons made in the United States to give them to Ukraine.

Vloomberg writes that this is the “latest twist” as the White House tries to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The move would potentially allow Ukraine to use U.S. weapons even if the U.S. withdraws its military support as Trump tries to negotiate an end to the three-year war

- Bloomberg reports.

Trump answered “yes” on Sunday when asked by reporters about the trade prospect. This opens the door for Ukraine to have access to weapons even if Trump cuts off US aid, Bloomberg reports.

Whether this scenario will materialize is unknown. On the one hand, Trump is pushing for a quick and final cessation of hostilities, insisting on a deal that will likely secure Russian land advantages forever

- the publication summarizes.

The Trump administration has told Western allies that it wants them to buy American weapons and military equipment. The Trump team has also suggested that it wants Europe to buy more American energy.

And also for Europe to buy more American energy.

Recall

The United States of America called on European countries to provide detailed proposals on weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia. 

Hughes told about the possibility of using nuclear weapons to protect Ukraine14.02.25, 07:08 • 117142 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

