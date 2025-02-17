The US will allow Europe to buy American weapons for Ukraine

The United States will allow European countries to purchase weapons and other products of the American military-industrial complex for delivery to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the American leader said he was ready to allow Europe to buy weapons made in the United States to give them to Ukraine.

Vloomberg writes that this is the “latest twist” as the White House tries to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The move would potentially allow Ukraine to use U.S. weapons even if the U.S. withdraws its military support as Trump tries to negotiate an end to the three-year war - Bloomberg reports.

Trump answered “yes” on Sunday when asked by reporters about the trade prospect. This opens the door for Ukraine to have access to weapons even if Trump cuts off US aid, Bloomberg reports.

Whether this scenario will materialize is unknown. On the one hand, Trump is pushing for a quick and final cessation of hostilities, insisting on a deal that will likely secure Russian land advantages forever - the publication summarizes.

The Trump administration has told Western allies that it wants them to buy American weapons and military equipment. The Trump team has also suggested that it wants Europe to buy more American energy.

And also for Europe to buy more American energy.

Recall

The United States of America called on European countries to provide detailed proposals on weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

Hughes told about the possibility of using nuclear weapons to protect Ukraine