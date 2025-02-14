ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106217 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153535 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110274 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89064 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144176 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45433 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134340 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136242 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164482 views
Hughes told about the possibility of using nuclear weapons to protect Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117142 views

The US Defense Secretary did not rule out the use of nuclear weapons to defend Ukraine, but the decision depends on Trump. He also called Ukraine's membership in NATO and return to the 2014 borders unlikely.

Hughes did not rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend Ukraine, but noted that ultimately the decision on this issue will depend on President Donald Trump. This was reported by Breitbart News, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel emphasized that his role is not to announce new policy directions, but to provide a realistic view of the situation and help create conditions for peace talks.

In this regard, the Minister of Defense noted that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is currently unlikely, given the realities of the current situation. He also noted that even the issue of returning to Ukraine's 2014 borders is “unrealistic” at this point. Mr. Hughes emphasized the importance of balancing the desire for peace with the real possibilities to achieve it.

In the context of future peace talks, Hagset also noted that it is important to understand the incentives of both sides. In his remarks, he emphasized Trump's pragmatic approach. At the same time, Hughes rejected criticism of the negotiations with Russia as a sign of weakness, emphasizing that it was the strength of the United States that could force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

This is a recognition of the realities: Hughes on the impossibility of returning Ukraine's borders before 201413.02.25, 19:39 • 32802 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising