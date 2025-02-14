Hughes did not rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons to defend Ukraine, but noted that ultimately the decision on this issue will depend on President Donald Trump. This was reported by Breitbart News, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel emphasized that his role is not to announce new policy directions, but to provide a realistic view of the situation and help create conditions for peace talks.

In this regard, the Minister of Defense noted that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is currently unlikely, given the realities of the current situation. He also noted that even the issue of returning to Ukraine's 2014 borders is “unrealistic” at this point. Mr. Hughes emphasized the importance of balancing the desire for peace with the real possibilities to achieve it.

In the context of future peace talks, Hagset also noted that it is important to understand the incentives of both sides. In his remarks, he emphasized Trump's pragmatic approach. At the same time, Hughes rejected criticism of the negotiations with Russia as a sign of weakness, emphasizing that it was the strength of the United States that could force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

