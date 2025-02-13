This is a recognition of the realities: Hughes on the impossibility of returning Ukraine's borders before 2014

The impossibility of returning Ukraine's 2014 borders is not a concession to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is the current reality. This was stated at a press conference by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, UNN reports.

Our team has realistic, probable forecasts of the outcome. I think that realism is an important part of the conversation that has been missing in conversations between friends. But simply pointing out realism, for example, that the borders will not be rolled back to what everyone would like them to be in 2014, is not a concession. This is not a concession to Vladimir Putin. This is a recognition of the realities of hard power on the ground after a lot of investment and sacrifice, first by Ukrainians and then by allies. It is the recognition of the realities of hard power on the ground, after many sacrifices, first by Ukrainians and then by allies, and the realization that a negotiated peace will be a certain demarcation that neither side wants - Hegseth said.

He also rejected accusations against US President Donald Trump for allegedly making concessions to Putin.

"The arguments that have been made that the fact that he is now sitting down at the negotiating table is a blatant concession to Vladimir Putin that the president of the United States should not be making... I just reject that," Hagseth added.

