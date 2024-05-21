The U.S. State Department declares a principled position on Ukraine

The US has declared a principled position: they want Ukraine to defeat Russia. This process will speed up Washington's military assistance. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, according to UNN.

Details

According to Miller, the US position on the winner and loser in the Russian-Ukrainian war has remained unchanged for two years.

We fundamentally want Ukraine to win this war, and we have made that clear, including by providing billions of dollars in security assistance said Matthew Miller.

