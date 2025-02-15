The US expects the EU to offer security guarantees for Ukraine

The United States has asked European leaders to submit proposals for peacekeepers and security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the request was sent this week. This happened after European leaders began discussing the importance of their countries' participation in a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the information obtained by the publication, European diplomatic missions have received a questionnaire from the US State Department in which they have to indicate specific proposals for security guarantees for Kyiv.

It is also expected to provide information on the number of peacekeepers that each country is ready to allocate to protect Ukraine's borders. The publication adds that this statement was made on the eve of the trip of the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to European countries.

he goal is obviously to see how the European allies see a possible framework for negotiations to end the conflict, and the possible involvement of Europe and the United States, - said a European diplomat familiar with the document.

Recall

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and seven European countries declared their readiness to increase support for Ukraine. Europe insists on participating in future peace talks and providing Ukraine with strong security guarantees.