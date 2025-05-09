The US Embassy in Kyiv warns of a possible serious air attack in the coming days
Kyiv • UNN
The US Embassy in Kyiv has warned of a potentially serious air attack that could occur in the next few days, UNN reports, citing a statement from the embassy.
The embassy recommends that U.S. citizens be prepared to take shelter immediately in the event of an air raid alert.
The U.S. Embassy also described the algorithm for what to do in the event of an attack:
- identify shelter locations in advance in the event of an air raid alert;
- download a reliable air raid alert app to your mobile phone, such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map;
- take immediate shelter in the event of an air raid alert;
- monitor local media for updates;
- have supplies of water, food and medicine;
- follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and rescuers in the event of an emergency;
- learn what the State Department can and cannot do in a crisis.