The US Embassy in Kyiv warns of a possible serious air attack in the coming days

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information about a potentially serious air attack that could occur at any time in the next few days. - said in the message.

The embassy recommends that U.S. citizens be prepared to take shelter immediately in the event of an air raid alert.

The U.S. Embassy also described the algorithm for what to do in the event of an attack: