The U.S. Embassy in Israel was damaged by an Iranian missile strike

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Israel will be closed due to the threat of shelling from Iran. The embassy sustained minor damage from Iranian missiles nearby, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Israel will officially remain closed today as the shelter is still in effect. Some minor damage from Iranian missile strikes near the embassy branch in Tel Aviv, but no American personnel were injured - the statement said.

Addition

As a result of Iran's missile strikes on Tel Aviv on the night of June 14, Croatian Consul to Israel Ivica Sertic and his wife sustained minor injuries.

Israel suspended operations of all embassies and consulates around the world due to the escalation of the situation with Iran. Israelis abroad are advised to report their location and follow updates on the situation on government resources.