The US economy has slowed down: GDP at the end of 2024 below forecasts, but recession risk in the new year is low for the US

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96283 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110309 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134686 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52866 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118585 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58536 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113203 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29277 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156339 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23559 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113203 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118585 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140015 views
Actual
The US economy has slowed down: GDP at the end of 2024 below forecasts, but recession risk in the new year is low for the US

The US economy has slowed down: GDP at the end of 2024 below forecasts, but recession risk in the new year is low for the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27872 views

US GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 grew by 2.3% instead of the expected 2.7%. For the whole year, the economy grew by 2.8%, which is lower than in 2023 but higher than in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the US real gross domestic product grew by 2.3% year-on-year, which is less than the forecast of 2.7%.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bureau of Economic Analysis and Business Insider.

The preliminary estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter, which was conducted by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, showed that the U.S. economy grew by 2.3% year-on-year.

This figure is less than previously forecasted - it is lower than the 2.6% expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. In addition, it turns out that this figure is lower than the 3.1% growth seen in the third quarter of 2024.

For the year, the US economy grew by 2.8%, slightly lower than the 2.9% in 2023, but higher than the 2.5% growth in 2022.

Experts in economic analysis note that US consumers continued to drive overall economic growth. At the same time, employment and wage growth remained stable.

Matt Kolar, an economist at Moody's Analytics, told Business Insider before the release of new GDP data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis that the economy in 2024 was strong.

Inflation is still above the Fed's target, but it has slowed over the year, and this happened without a significant increase in unemployment. The rise in unemployment was driven by an increase in labor supply

- Kolar said.

The average monthly job growth in 2024 was 186,000, personal spending continued to grow, and a recession was avoided.

At the beginning of 2025, when the second administration of President Donald Trump  began its work, some economists believed that the risk of a recession in the new year was quite low. But they also took into account other factors. 

100 thousand people have the status of unemployed in Ukraine - State Employment Center07.01.25, 18:32 • 36777 views

Explains Elizabeth Tenant, senior economist at Nerdwallet:

The problem is that we do not know much about how the year will unfold. Some potential measures, such as tariffs, are likely to be inflationary. Others, such as those that could lead to a reduction in the labor force, could slow economic growth. Most potential economic policies will take time to implement and even longer to have an impact on the economy

- she notes.

Recall

Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2.5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.

The European Commission plans to cut administrative costs for companies by 25% and for small businesses by 35%. The plan is aimed at stimulating innovation and increasing competitiveness with China and the United States.

Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal24.01.25, 17:28 • 36836 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising