US continues to engage with Ukraine on the Victory Plan, announces “other measures”
Kyiv • UNN
The US State Department has confirmed continued engagement with Ukraine on the Victory Plan. Biden apparently discussed it with Zelenskyy, and the US is also working on other measures to help Ukraine.
The United States continues to engage with Ukraine on the Victory Plan and is also working on other measures to help Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 16, UNN reports.
I’m not going to get into the various details other than to say that we continue to engage with the Government of Ukraine about that plan. Obviously, the President spoke to President Zelenskyy about it today; I’m sure that that was one of the topics of conversation. And we continue to work with them about other measures that aren’t included in the plan that we believe would position Ukraine to win on the battlefield and ensure a just and lasting peace
