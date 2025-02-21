The UPL is back after the winter break: “Chornomorets snatches victory from Kolos in the last minutes

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

The UPL is back after the winter break: “Chornomorets snatches victory from Kolos in the last minutes

The UPL is back after the winter break: “Chornomorets snatches victory from Kolos in the last minutes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25578 views

In the first match of the 18th round of the UPL, Chornomorets defeated Kolos 2-1. Kyrylo Popov scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a pass from Kratov from the center of the field.

In the first match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Odesa's Chornomorets won a strong-willed victory against Kovaliv's Kolos in the last minutes thanks to a goal by Kyrylo Popov, UNN reports.

Details

The match at the Kolos Stadium in Kovalivka started at 15:30. Before the match, the players and fans honored the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence, and the first symbolic kick on the ball was made by Dmytro Orel, a staff sergeant with the 132nd separate territorial defense battalion of the 114th separate territorial defense brigade.

Image

He defended Ukraine from the Russian invaders in Bakhmut and other hotspots in eastern Ukraine. The home team started the match actively. Already in the second minute, Kovalivka fouled Magomed Kratov near the Chornomorets penalty area, who unsuccessfully passed to his goalkeeper, Arinaldo Rrapai intercepted the ball and passed it 11 meters to Mykola Kovtalyuk, who scored in the 2nd minute into an empty net - 1-0 in favor of Kolos.

A quick goal was a sensation for the Seafarers, but Chornomorets managed to get back into the game in 8 minutes after a free kick - Yanakov "twisted" into the goal, but Pakholyuk managed to save the shot, but Yevhen Skiba was agile in the goalkeeper's box and sent the ball into the empty net - 1-1.

At the end of the half, Skiba could have scored a double, but the VAR recorded offside in the defense, and so the goal was canceled. In the first half, Chornomorets forward Bezborodko had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Pakholyuk saved it, as well as two crosses from the Seafarers.

Image

The teams also started the second half quite actively, but they had to wait until the end of the match to score, but Kolos could have scored at first, but Chornomorets' hero Skiba knocked the ball off the goal line.

Three minutes before the end of the half, the anti-hero of the "sailors" Kratov, who "brought" the ball into his own goal, gave a super pass in the style of Tony Kroos - the defender from the center of the field passed to Popov, cut off two Kolos defenders, handled the ball with the first touch, and with the second - shot into the far corner - 2: 1.

"In a dramatic match, Chornomorets pulls out a victory away from home and gains 15 points, allowing the team to move up from the penultimate place. "Kolos remains in 11th place with 18 points. 

Recall

UNN reported that on February 21 the Ukrainian football championship starts after a two-month pause. In two months, the teams managed to play a bunch of friendly matches, some even dropped out of European competitions, some teams strengthened with quality players, and some players even came under Russian fire

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
odesaOdesa

